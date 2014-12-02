* Shares in state-controlled banks with higher available-for-sale bonds gain. * Punjab National Bank up 3 pct, Allahabad Bank gains 2.6 pct. * Indian Overseas Bank is up 0.8 pct, Bank of India rises 1 pct, Canara Bank up 0.7 pct * Falling bond yields may lead to treasury gains on bond portfolios - Traders. * State-run banks are the biggest buyers of government debt in markets, so higher bond prices can boost their earnings. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.01 pct at 0641 GMT, after earlier rising to as much as 8.11 pct. * The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady, but said it could cut interest rates by early next year. * The 10-year bond yield has fallen 75 bps in 2014 so far, as of Monday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)