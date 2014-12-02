* Shares in India's defence companies such as Bharat Electronics and Astra Micro Wave Products gain over 5.5 pct. * Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co is up 0.7 pct, while Centum Electronics rises 1.4 pct. * Foreign direct investment limit in defence at 49 pct and that of foreign portfolios at 24 pct notified - analysts. (bit.ly/1AanjrR) * Companies FII holding Potential hike by FIIs (pct) Bharat Electronics 1.9 22.2 Pipavav Defence 2.3 21.7 Asta Micro 0.1 23.9 Centum Elec 0 24 Source: Edelweiss note (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)