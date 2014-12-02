Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sunac China Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date December 5, 2019
Coupon 8.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 8.75 pct
Payment Date December 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Credit Suisse, ICBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings B1 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
