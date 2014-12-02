Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aldermore Group PLC (IPO-ALDG.L)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 11.875 pct
Issue price 100.148
Reoffer price 100.148
Yield 11.875 pct
Spread 998 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date December 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1150025549
