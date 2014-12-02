Dec 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon (Casino Guichard)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date February 7,2025
Coupon 2.330 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.330 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to
158.9 basis points,over the
1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date December 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB-(S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012369122
