** Indian shares are likely to open on a firm note, tracking the gains global markets

** NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange is down 0.05 pct

** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, is up 0.2 pct

** Asian shares and the dollar got off to a steady start on Wednesday, while oil prices recovered

** The RBI held interest rates steady at a policy review on Tuesday

Overseas investors buy Indian shares worth 1.07 billion rupees ($17.32 million) on Tuesday - NSE. ($1 = 61.7900 Indian rupees)