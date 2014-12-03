US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
** Indian shares are likely to open on a firm note, tracking the gains global markets
** NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange is down 0.05 pct
** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, is up 0.2 pct
** Asian shares and the dollar got off to a steady start on Wednesday, while oil prices recovered
** The RBI held interest rates steady at a policy review on Tuesday
Overseas investors buy Indian shares worth 1.07 billion rupees ($17.32 million) on Tuesday - NSE. ($1 = 61.7900 Indian rupees)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)