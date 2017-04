** USD/INR expected to open little changed compared with Tuesday's 61.88/89 close ** Sentiment buoyant after RBI says it could ease monetary policy in early 2015 ** Indian shares likely to open firm on global cues ** NSE index futures almost flat ** Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar ** The USD/INR pair is at 61.85/87 in the Singapore NDF market, indicative of spot trade