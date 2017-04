** An RBI rate cut is now seen as a given, some analysts say ** Debate in markets shifting to the extent of rate cuts, they add ** The analysts expect RBI to cut rates by 50 bps at one stroke sometime in Feb-April ** "Since the RBI believes that its actions will have a powerful signaling impact on investment sentiment, the first cut may well be 50 bps," Deutsche Bank says in a note ** Deutsche, Citi expect 100 bps in rate cuts between Feb 2015 and March 2016 ** 1-year OIS down 67 bps since end of Sept (rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)