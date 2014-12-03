** Shares in India's Pratibha Industries fall 5.8 percent

** Rating agency Crisil downgrades its long-term rating on Pratibha to BB + negative from BBB negative

** The rating agency also downgrades short-term rating to A4+ from A3+

** The rating downgrade reflects the expectation of continuing pressure on the company's financial risk profile- Crisil (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)