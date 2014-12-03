** India's BSE index is up 0.04 percent while NSE index gains 0.06 percent

** Stocks track firm cues from regional cues as markets across Asia trade higher

** State-run banks continue to gain on stake sale hopes. State Bank of India adds 1.2 percent

** Infrastructure and capital goods stocks also gain

** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 2.9 pct, Larsen and Toubro adds 0.3 pct

