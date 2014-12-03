US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
** India's BSE index is up 0.04 percent while NSE index gains 0.06 percent
** Stocks track firm cues from regional cues as markets across Asia trade higher
** State-run banks continue to gain on stake sale hopes. State Bank of India adds 1.2 percent
** Infrastructure and capital goods stocks also gain
** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 2.9 pct, Larsen and Toubro adds 0.3 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)