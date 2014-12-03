** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.24 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2692
pct last week
** The highest yield polled was 8.26 pct, while the lowest
was 8.19 pct
** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.28 pct on the
182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3998 pct previously
** The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was
8.3 pct, while the lowest was 8.22 pct
** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($16.2 million) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills
($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupee)
