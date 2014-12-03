** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.24 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2692 pct last week

** The highest yield polled was 8.26 pct, while the lowest was 8.19 pct

** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.28 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3998 pct previously

** The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was 8.3 pct, while the lowest was 8.22 pct

** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($16.2 million) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupee) (Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/ himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)