** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades steady on the day at 7.97 pct ** Yield touched 7.94 pct earlier, its lowest since July 19, 2013 ** Rise in global crude oil prices hurting debt sentiment ** Some profit-taking also being seen after sharp fall in yields in recent sessions ** Sentiment broadly bullish after RBI suggests monetary easing may happen in early 2015 ** RBI deputy H.R. Khan says foreign investor limits in debt to be raised in "phased manner" (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)