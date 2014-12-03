BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurrtemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 1.4 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000LB00C10
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.