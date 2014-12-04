** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen moving in a tight band ** Yield ended at 7.97 pct on Wednesday after touching 7.94 pct, lowest since July 19, 2013 ** Brent crude rises above $70 a barrel ** U.S. yields mostly inch lower ** Sentiment broadly bullish after RBI says monetary easing may happen in early 2015 ** 10-year paper seen in a 7.94 to 8.00 percent range ** 140 billion rupee debt sale on Fri to be next key trigger (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)