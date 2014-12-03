Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

(BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 12, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.925

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT

Payment Date December 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1150813571

