Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 100.410
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total NZ$375 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0943420231
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's economic activity fell 1.9 percent in February compared with the previous month, the largest month-on-month drop since President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015, the country's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.