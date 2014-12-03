Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Imerys SA

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 106.805

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 110.2bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011637024

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2024

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.867

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 137.6bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

ISIN FR0011637024

Temp ISIN FR0012370641

****

Common Terms

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis, RBC CM &

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)