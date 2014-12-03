Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volvo AB
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2025
Coupon 4.20 pct
Reoffer price 99.781
Spread 379.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1150673892
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2028
Coupon 4.85 pct
Reoffer price 99.855
Spread 410.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1150695192
****
Common Terms
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, DB, HSBC, Nordea & SEB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
