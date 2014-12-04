** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.03 pct ** Asia takes comfort in U.S. economic resilience. ** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, is up 0.4 pct ** Overseas investors bought shares worth of $63.2 mln on Wednesday - NSE ** India may revise Oil and Natural Gas Corp's subsidy sharing structure - minister ** Government eases FDI rules for construction sector ** India to sell 5 pct stake in Steel Authority of India on Friday ** State lender targets United Breweries over Kingfisher default ** Germany bars antibiotic drug from Ranbaxy Laboratories plant ($1 = 61.8480 Indian rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)