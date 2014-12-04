** FIIs sold index futures worth 25.96 bln rupees ($419.74 mln) over the last 3 sessions - exchange and depository data. ** Foreign open positions in index futures fell by 10.6 pct over the same period - Reuters Calculation ** Foreign institutional investors unwinding long positions in index futures after record high - Traders ** NSE index rose to a record high of 8,623 on Dec. 1. ** Index futures include future contracts on benchmark indexes and NSE bank index - Exchange ** FII sales in index futures Session bln rupees Monday 3.03 Tuesday 12.96 Wednesday 9.97 Source: NSE, NSDL (1 US dollar = 61.8480 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)