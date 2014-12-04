** India can give more surprises in 2015 as it makes material strides in reviving its "factors of production" - land, labour, capital and enterprise, Citigroup says ** Says could see progress on quicker acquisition of land, flexibility to scale up or down, capital cost coming down and ease of doing business ** Citigroup says 2014 turned out to be better than expected due to majority government, decisive RBI and commodity tailwind ** India could surprise with quicker disinflation and thus more than 100 bps rate cuts, the investment bank says in a note ** Adds and higher capital flows will boost investments, commodity price drops may favour fiscal, inflation and the mix could well lead to a ratings upgrade ** Citigroup says nasty surprises that India does not want include political risks to reforms, lenders capital availability and asset quality, geo-political risks and market turbulence (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)