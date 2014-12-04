** USD/INR trades at 61.93/94, little stronger versus Wed close of 61.9050/9150 ** Most Asian currencies trading weaker vs USD ** Euro staggers near 2-yr lows on concerns over further ECB stimulus injections ** Some more gains in the pair likely but dollar inflows towards debt investments likely to limit upside ** FIIs have bought debt worth $575 million so far in Dec ** Traders see pair moving in a 61.85 to 62.05 range on day ** Shares to be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows ** Nifty index trading up 0.5 pct in pre-open trade (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)