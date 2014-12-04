US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
** India's NSE index gains as much as 1.05 pct to hit a record high of 8,626.95
** NSE index crosses a previous high of 8,623.05, hit on Dec. 1
** BSE index gains 1.1 pct and is just short of a life high of 28,822.37 hit on Nov. 28.
** Cigarette maker ITC, up 5.3 pct, leads gain on reports of rethink over potential ban on loose cigarette sales
** Markets across the region are higher on fresh signs of resilience in U.S. economy (Reuters Messaging:indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss