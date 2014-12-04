** India's NSE index gains as much as 1.05 pct to hit a record high of 8,626.95

** NSE index crosses a previous high of 8,623.05, hit on Dec. 1

** BSE index gains 1.1 pct and is just short of a life high of 28,822.37 hit on Nov. 28.

** Cigarette maker ITC, up 5.3 pct, leads gain on reports of rethink over potential ban on loose cigarette sales

** Markets across the region are higher on fresh signs of resilience in U.S. economy (Reuters Messaging:indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)