** Cox & Kings Ltd gains 2 pct ** Unit in partnership with Fonciere des Regions that could lead to up to 400 mln euros ($492 mln) of hotel investments in next four years ** Also raised 10 bln rupees ($161.6 mln) from share sale in Nov for retiring debt ** Company's debt will come down to 24 bln rupees in 2015 from 45 bln rupees in 2014, CFO Anil Khandelwal tells Reuters ** Capex requirement has almost halved, while share sale proceeds and annual cash flows of 5 bln rupees till FY17 would be mostly used to retire debt, he says ($1 = 0.8127 euro) ($1 = 61.9000 Indian rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)