** One-month implied volatility for the rupee at four-month low even as Asian peers stumble

** Just over 5 pct on Thursday, a level last seen on July 31

** Traders say foreign fund flows and hopes for rate cuts/govt reforms are helping rupee fight broad dollar surge

** Rupee down 0.82 pct in the past month

** Indonesian Rupiah, Korean Won and Malaysian Ringgit down between 1.3 pct and 3.2 pct.

** Dollar index up 1.80 pct

