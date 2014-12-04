BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR trading flat at 61.9050
** Traders await ECB meet outcome, expect choppiness later in session
** Euro staggers near 2-yr lows on concerns over further ECB stimulus
** Nifty index trading up 0.13 pct
