** Idea Cellular ends down 2.6 pct, Bharti Airtel falls 2.3 pct ** Traders say Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's interview to CNBC-TV18 triggered declines ** In interview, Ambani quotes CEO of U.S. wireless provider Verizon as saying telecom business will be driven by technology, not by voice, SMS tariffs (bit.ly/1yik9Ez) ** Traders say Reliance Industries may pursue a similar strategy, hurting voice, SMS revenues for Indian telecos ** Reliance Industries expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year (Reuters Messging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)