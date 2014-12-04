HANOI Dec 4 Vietnam has raised tariffs caps on
imports of fuel, petrol and diesel products, the Ministry of
Finance said on Thursday, a move which could translate into
higher state income given the country's rising imports of these
products.
This follows a drop in global oil prices that will hit the
country's finances. The Vietnamese government has said every $1
fall in the oil price will create a loss of 1 trillion dong
($46.95 million) in the state budget.
Brent crude oil steadied around $70 a barrel on Thursday as
investors searched for a stable price range after a near 40
percent fall since June.
The new tariff regime, which fluctuates with Platts WTI
crude oil prices, will allow the government to raise taxes on
petrol and diesel imports.
Import taxes for petrol products will range from 20 percent
to as high as 40 percent, up from the previous maximum of 30
percent, the government said. Diesel and mazut (a type of fuel
oil) imports will face taxes of between 15 percent to 40
percent, also an increase from the 25 percent limit earlier,
according to the government statement.
Fuel and oil products are among the top five imports into
the Southeast Asian country. They were worth $7.19 billion in
the first eleven months of 2014, an increase of 14 percent on
the same period last year, according to data from the country's
general statistics office (GSO).
But Vietnam's export-driven economy earned $6.86 billion
from crude oil exports during January-November, or about 5
percent of the total goods shipped, GSO data showed.
Vietnam may lose 20 trillion dong ($938.97 million) next
year if oil prices range around $80 a barrel, a government
official said on Monday.
But Sandeep Mahajan, lead economist of the World Bank Group
in Vietnam, said the country was now less dependent on global
oil prices, having reduced revenue from crude oil to 5 percent
of the value of total exports, from 25 percent previously.
($1=21,300 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen. Editing by Jane Merriman)