Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount HK$1.0 billion
Maturity Date April 11, 2025
Coupon 2.92 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date December 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
