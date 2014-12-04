** Crude oil slide is a $30 bln gift for Indian shares, said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital from Singapore.

** Adds oil's boost is double the amount of foreign flows in shares this year.

** Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth $16.4 bln in 2014 so far - NSDL.

** India which imports nearly tow-thirds of its crude oil requirements seen benefiting on current account deficit and inflation front as crude remains near five year lows.

** Arora betting on financials and reform-linked domestic oriented stocks.

** Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to push a slew of reforms including goods and services tax, changes to land acquisition and labour laws in the ongoing session of parliament.

** India can surprise in 2015 on factors of production focus- Citigroup. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)