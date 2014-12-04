Dec 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danfoss A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 23, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.533

Yield 1.444 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Nykredit Markets & SEB

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

