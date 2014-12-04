Bangalore, Dec 04 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 31750 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 39500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 98500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21800 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 19500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25800 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 5800 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29200 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 15900 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19700 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 490 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 272 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 460 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 135 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 27000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 655 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 680 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 630 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 660 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 826 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 880 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1470 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 84000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69500 3. Sunflower Oil 56500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75500 6. Sesame Oil 75000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 53700 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 48300 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 55000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 43000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 54500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 51500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 49500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 55800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 58500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 58000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 64000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 550 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 600 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 37000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 970 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 990 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified