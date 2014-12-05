** Infosys new management's maiden analyst day was marked by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka's reiteration of his "New+Renew" theme, CLSA says ** Adds Infosys is exploiting its latent strengths in training and talent to catapult it back to industry leadership ** Says company to ignite new growth engines from new technologies like social, mobility, analytics and cloud ** Infosys also seen increasing efficiencies in traditional verticals like financial and manufacturing ** "We were impressed by the fresh vision from a round of new faces heading key verticals and sources of differentiation around analytics and digital," CLSA note adds ** The investment bank reiterates its "buy" rating and price target of 2,500 rupees ** Infosys sees future in new tech; investors cheer strategy shift ** Stock up 20.6 pct YTD compared with a 35.9 pct gain in the NSE index (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)