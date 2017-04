** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen moving in a tight band after opening lower

** Yield ended at 7.97 pct on Thursday

** Brent crude slips below $70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia cuts prices

** U.S. yields mostly edge lower on Thursday

** Sentiment bullish after RBI says monetary easing may happen in early 2015

** Auction cut-offs at the 140 billion rupee debt sale later in the day to be next key trigger, say dealers

