** USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with Thursday close of 61.9250/9350

** Most Asian currencies stronger vs dollar

** Index of the dlr against six majors down 0.04 pct

** Euro gains as the ECB did not immediately expand its stimulus programme

** If foreign buying of debt in recent sessions continues, will further hurt pair

** Foreign institutional investors have bought debt worth $885 million so far in Dec

** Pair trading at 61.63/65 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Pair seen in 61.50 to 62.00 range during day, say traders

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.14 pct