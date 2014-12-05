** Oil and gas explorer Selan Exploration Technology surges 7 pct

** Heads towards biggest daily gain since Sept

** Stock jumps in anticipation of production ramp-up - Traders

** Broker Sharekhan says company is taking steps to commercialise some of the 11 wells drilled earlier in 2014

** Says management guides production volumes of 0.5-0.6 mln bbl annually in the next 2-3 yrs, up from 0.16 mln bbl in FY14

** Recent slump in crude oil prices already discounted, traders add

** Selan trading at 10.8x of F12M earnings compared with 24.35x for rivals (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)