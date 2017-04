** Shares in India's Gati Ltd gains 3.5 pct

** The company's board to meet later in the day to consider a special interim dividend

** Logistics business to help improve topline because of diversification into e-commerce - analysts

** E-Connect, the e-commerce logistics vertical of Gati, has grown at a 140 pct CAGR over the last 2 years - Citigroup (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)