** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 3 basis points to 7.94 pct

** Yield touched 7.92 pct earlier, the lowest since July 15, 2013

** Auction cut-offs at the 140 billion rupee debt sale later in the day to be next key trigger, say dealers

** For the poll on likely auction cut-offs, see:

** Brent crude extends losses below $70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia cuts prices

** Sentiment bullish after RBI says monetary easing may happen in early 2015

* 10-year paper seen in a 7.94 to 8.00 percent range