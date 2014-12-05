** Indian debt/FX markets to wait for cues from CPI, industrial production data next week ** U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due late on Friday to provide cues for market's opening on Monday ** 10-year bond seen in 7.88 to 7.98 pct range next week ** Rupee seen holding between 61.30 to 62.00 per dollar band ** Winter session of parliament and government's disinvestment programme for FY15 also to be in focus ** NSE index seen in 8,400-8,700 range ** Foreign investor activity in index futures also on watch after four consecutive sessions of selling ** China CPI data on Wednesday KEY FACTORS TO WATCH July-Sept current acc balance, no fixed date for release Wed: India money supply data Fri: India bank credit data, deposit data at 1130 GMT India CPI/industrial production data at 1200 GMT (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/swati.bhat.thoms onreuters.com@reuters.net)