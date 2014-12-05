** Indian debt/FX markets to wait for cues from CPI,
industrial production data next week
** U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due late on Friday to provide
cues for market's opening on Monday
** 10-year bond seen in 7.88 to 7.98 pct
range next week
** Rupee seen holding between 61.30 to 62.00 per
dollar band
** Winter session of parliament and government's
disinvestment programme for FY15 also to be in focus
** NSE index seen in 8,400-8,700 range
** Foreign investor activity in index futures also on watch
after four consecutive sessions of selling
** China CPI data on Wednesday
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
July-Sept current acc balance, no fixed date for release
Wed: India money supply data
Fri: India bank credit data, deposit data at 1130 GMT
India CPI/industrial production data at 1200 GMT
