** Redington India jumps 12.2 pct

** Marks all-time high of 147.75 rupees

** Apple plans big India push with 500 stores - Economic Times report

(bit.ly/1ymbVLv)

** A franchise model is likely to be adopted and could be spearheaded by Redington, the report adds

** Apple currently operates in India through two key distributors - Redington and Ingram

** Redington is up 93.5 pct YTD compared to 35.8 pct of NSE index

** Stock trades at 13.94x F12M earnings compared to 15.5x for rivals - Reuters data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)