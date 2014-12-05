BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
** USD/INR trading at 61.8625/8675 versus Thursday's close of 61.9250/9350
** Most Asian FX stronger compared to dollar.
** Stuck in narrow band as market awaits US non-farm payrolls data.
** Pair seen in 61.80 to 62.00 range until close (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rise as much as 3.1 pct