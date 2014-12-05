Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre De France Epic (RFF)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 29, 2025

Coupon 2.625 pct

Payment Date December 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1039826422

