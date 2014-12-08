** USD/INR seen opening stronger compared with Friday's close of 61.77/78

** Most Asian currencies weaker vs dollar

** Index of the dlr against six majors up 0.04 pct

** USD trades at over 5-year high against basket of majors after robust payrolls

** Foreign institutional investors have bought debt worth $1.2 billion so far in Dec

** Pair trading at 62.03/05 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Pair seen in 61.80 to 62.20 range during day, say traders

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently flat (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)