** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting higher versus Friday's 7.94 pct close

** U.S. yields rise after the robust Nov payrolls data

** The fall in global crude oil prices to support sentiment

** Oil prices down by more $1 to near 2009 lows after Morgan Stanley cut its price forecast for Brent

** Broad sentiment remains positive on hopes for rate cuts early in 2015

** 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.95 to 8.05 pct range this week