** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 7.93 pct vs 7.94 pct close

** Fall in global crude oil prices spurs buying

** Further gains seen unlikely as U.S. yields higher after robust Nov payrolls data

** Underlying momentum remains strong on early 2015 rate cut hopes at home

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.92-7.95 pct band on Monday (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)