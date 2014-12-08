** USD/INR trading stronger at 61.93/94 vs Fri's 61.77/78 close

** Most Asian currencies weaker vs dollar

** Index of the dlr against six majors up 0.04 pct

** USD trades at over 5-year high against basket of majors after robust payrolls

** Foreign institutional investors have bought debt worth $1.2 billion so far in Dec

** Pair seen in 61.80 to 62.20 range during day, say traders

