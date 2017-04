** India's BSE index falls 0.02 pct; NSE index is down 0.08 pct

** Infosys Ltd leads the fall and is down 3.5 pct, after its founders look to sell shares worth $1.1 bln

** Pharmaceutical and consumer companies up. ITC rises 1.3 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also up 1.3 pct

** Asian stocks eked out gains in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. employment numbers (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)