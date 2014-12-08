** India's economy will see the fastest USD nominal growth in the world in 2015, Credit Suisse says ** Given growth outlook, equity market is not expensive in both absolute and relative terms, it adds ** Indian market is likely to see strongest earnings growth among Asian peers, and even globally, bank says ** Top buys: Gujarat Pipavav Ports Ltd, Havells India Ltd, HCL Technologies HDFC Bank , Kajaria Ceramics, Maruti Suzuki India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ** Least preferred stocks: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, State Bank of India and Tata Steel (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)