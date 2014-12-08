** India's economy will see the fastest USD nominal growth
in the world in 2015, Credit Suisse says
** Given growth outlook, equity market is not expensive in
both absolute and relative terms, it adds
** Indian market is likely to see strongest earnings growth
among Asian peers, and even globally, bank says
** Top buys: Gujarat Pipavav Ports Ltd, Havells
India Ltd, HCL Technologies HDFC Bank
, Kajaria Ceramics, Maruti Suzuki India
and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
** Least preferred stocks: Bharti Airtel, Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd, State Bank of India
and Tata Steel
