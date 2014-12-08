** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 7.91 pct, a level last seen on July 15, 2013

** The 10-year yield had closed at 7.94 pct on Friday

** Continued hopes for rate cut in early 2015 drive down yield

** Absence of weekly bond auction aids gains

** Mild profit-taking likely at current level-traders

** Govt to release Nov retail inflation on Friday

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.90-7.95 pct band until close