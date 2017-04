** Shares in Indian metal and mining companies fall after weak Chinese trade data

** China's exports rose 4.7 percent in November, well below expectations and adding to concerns that it could be facing a sharper slowdown

** Hindalco Industries fall 2.6 pct, Tata Steel is down 1.8 pct and Jindal Steel and Power is down 2.9 pct